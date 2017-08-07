BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics ‍issues response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda Therapeutics says ‍issued response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​

* "Initiating a sale process or a public review of strategic alternatives at this point would destabilize operations"​

* Believe sale of Co at present time would not "adequately compensate shareholders for potential benefits" of Co's late-stage programs ‍​

* Acorda therapeutics says members of co's senior management team held numerous meetings with Scopia over past 2 years and over last several months ‍​

* Acorda therapeutics says "we have fully considered Scopia’s proposals"‍​

* Board unanimously determined focusing on two late-stage programs in Parkinson's disease & maximizing Ampyra is "best path forward"​