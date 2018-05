BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.14

May 2 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* ACORDA PROVIDES FINANCIAL AND PIPELINE UPDATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 REVENUE $103 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $129.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A PROJECTED YEAR-END CASH BALANCE IN EXCESS OF $300 MILLION

* FDA ACCEPTED INBRIJA(LEVODOPA INHALATION POWDER) NDA; PDUFA DATE OCTOBER 5, 2018

* ACORDA THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN EXCLUSIVITY OF AMPYRA AT LEAST THROUGH JULY 30, 2018

* ACORDA THERAPEUTICS - 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES EXPECTED TO BE $100 MILLION TO $110 MILLION AND INCLUDE MANUFACTURING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH INBRIJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: