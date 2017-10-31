BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics reports Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc :
* Q3 revenue $141.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.6 million
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for third quarter 2017
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - also on track to announce top-line data from our phase 3 study of tozadenant in q1 of 2018
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - recorded a non-cash intangible asset impairment charge of $39.4 million in quarter for selincro
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - reiterates ampyra 2017 net revenue of $535-$545 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - r&d expenses for full year 2017 are expected to be $160-$170 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - reducing its sg&a expense guidance for full year 2017 from $170-$180 million to $160-$170 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - expects to be cash flow positive in 2017, with a projected year-end cash balance in excess of $200 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - “vigorously” pursuing ampyra appeal
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - plan to resubmit inbrija nda in q4