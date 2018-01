Jan 8 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* ACORDA ANNOUNCES 2017 AMPYRA NET SALES AND PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $330 MILLION TO $350 MILLION FOR AMPYRA

* INBRIJA NDA RESUBMITTED IN DECEMBER 2017; INITIAL FDA RESPONSE EXPECTED IN FEBRUARY 2018

* YEAR-END CASH BALANCE FOR 2018 IS PROJECTED TO BE OVER $300 MILLION