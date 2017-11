BRIEF-ACORN INTERNATIONAL ENTERS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH CACHET HOTEL GROUP

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍ ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH CACHET HOTEL GROUP LIMITED ​

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL-UNDER DEAL, ACORN TO BECOME CACHET‘S PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR SOURCING OF ALL AMENITIES, TEXTILES, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, AMONG OTHERS

* ACORN- DEAL ALSO PROVIDES CREDIT FACILITY FOR CO TO LOAN TO CACHET UPTO $10 MILLION AT INTEREST RATE OF 8% PER YEAR BORROWED IN USD, 10% BORROWED IN RMB​

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC - CREDIT ‍FACILITY HAS A THREE-YEAR TERM WITH TWO ONE-YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: