BRIEF-Acorn International Reports Q3 Revenue $6.1 Million

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 AND ANNOUNCES $2.0 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 19.5 PERCENT TO $6.1 MILLION

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL SAYS PLANS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH BALANCE.

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL - SEES FURTHER LIQUIDATION OF NON-CORE ASSETS, INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PROPERTY IN SHANGHAI, VALUED AT ABOUT $13.2 MILLION

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL - NET INCOME WAS $2.3 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017, AS COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF $1.8 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2016