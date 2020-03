BRIEF-Acorn International Says Outbreak Of Coronavirus Could Have A Material Impact On Business In 2020

March 2 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL SUSPENDS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND POLICY INDEFINITELY; TAKES DEFENSIVE MEASURES GIVEN POTENTIAL FOR CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO MATERIALLY IMPACT ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC - OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS IN 2020

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC - BOARD VOTED TO INDEFINITELY SUSPEND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0125 PER ORDINARY SHARE, OR $0.25 PER ADS

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC - THERE IS UNCERTAINTY ABOUT WHETHER OUR ABILITY TO IMPORT RAW MATERIAL FOR ACORN FRESH BUSINESS WILL BE AFFECTED MATERIALLY

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC - THERE HAS BEEN DISRUPTION TO PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND ABILITY TO DELIVER TO CUSTOMERS IN PARTS OF CHINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL - TAKING NUMBER OF DEFENSIVE MEASURES TO CUT COSTS AND CONSERVE CASH RESOURCES, INCLUDING SALARY REDUCTIONS

* ACORN - MEASURES TO CUT COSTS INCLUDE SALARY REDUCTIONS, INDEFINITE SUSPENSION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK