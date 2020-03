BRIEF-Acorn International Says Q4 Revenue Rose 21.9% To $9.1 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 21.9 PERCENT TO $9.1 MILLION

* CONCERNED ABOUT SUPPLY-SIDE DISRUPTION, DELIVERY CHALLENGES AND POTENTIAL FOR WANING CONSUMER DEMAND CAUSED BY COVID-19

* NET INCOME WAS US$1.7 MILLION IN Q4 2019 AS COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF US$3.7 MILLION IN Q4 2018

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL - CONTINUE TO MONITOR RAPIDLY EVOLVING SITUATION CAUSED BY COVID-19 & TAKING MEASURES TO CUT COSTS AND CONSERVE CASH RESERVES