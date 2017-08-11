FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business
August 11, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business

* Says ‍recently reached an agreement to sell a majority stake in its HJX business to a third-party investor and operator​

* Acorn international inc - ‍to sell a majority stake in its HJX business to a third-party investor and operator​

* Acorn international inc - ‍agreement includes establishment of a joint venture that will be controlled and operated by such third party​

* Acorn international inc - ‍joint venture is expected to be operational in coming months​

* Says ‍under terms of agreement, joint venture will help liquidate a large stock of HJX inventory​

* Acorn international - ‍JV will help transition certain expenses on pro rata basis to JV and allow acorn to divest day-to-day operational management to third-party team​

* Says ‍joint venture is expected to be operational in coming months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

