6 days ago
BRIEF-Acorn International settles lawsuit against former directors
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Acorn International settles lawsuit against former directors

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc

* Acorn International settles lawsuit against former directors

* Acorn International Inc - ‍entered into a settlement agreement on july 28, relating to a claim filed on december 1 against former directors of company​

* Acorn - under settlement co, Roche Enterprises Ltd, former directors and SB Asia Investment Fund II L.P. to discontinue and/or withdraw all claims

* Acorn -‍ agreement reached for co to repurchase all co's shares owned by SAIF, representing 27.7% of total shares, for about $4.17 million or $4.05 per ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

