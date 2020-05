BRIEF-Acousort Q1 Pre-Tax Loss Narrows To SEK 1.0 Mln

May 27 (Reuters) - Acousort AB:

* Q1 REVENUE SEK 2.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 1.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN THE MEDIUM TERM (2023 - 2026), WE WILL ENSURE THE CAPACITY FOR HIGH VOLUME PRODUCTION AND CONTINUED GROWTH

* SAYS IN THE LONG TERM (2027 - 2030) WE SEE A DIVERSIFICATION AND BROADENING TO OTHER AREAS SUCH AS THERAPEUTICS, FOOD AND VETERINARY MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)