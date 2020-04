BRIEF-Acreage Announces Operational Updates, Executive Resignation, Suspension Of Guidance And Termination Of Proposed Deep Roots Acquisition

April 3 (Reuters) - Acreage Holdings Inc:

* ACREAGE ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATES, EXECUTIVE RESIGNATION, SUSPENSION OF GUIDANCE AND TERMINATION OF PROPOSED DEEP ROOTS ACQUISITION

* ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC - TEMPORARILY FURLOUGHED 122 EMPLOYEES ACROSS BOTH CORPORATE OFFICE AND FIELD OPERATIONS TEAMS

* ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC - MERGER AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH DEEP ROOTS MEDICAL LLC WAS TERMINATED

* ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC - SUSPENDING ITS PREVIOUS 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS