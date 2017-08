June 6 (Reuters) - ACREBIT SA:

* IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ON CAPITAL INVESTMENT‍​

* SIGNIFICANT INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR PLANS TO BUY A STAKE IN CO VIA ACQUIRING SHARES FROM NEW ISSUE OR VIA SECONDARY ACQUISITION FROM CO'S SHAREHOLDERS

* NEGOTIATIONS ON POSSIBLE CO'S STAKE ACQUISITION TO LAST TILL THE END OF OCT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)