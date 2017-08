June 6 (Reuters) - Acrebit Sa:

* PLANS TO BUY 80-100 PERCENT IN A EUROPEAN COMPANY WITH A SIMILAR PROFILE‍​

* SAYS FINAL AGREEMENT SHOULD BE CONCLUDED NO LATER THAN BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2017, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF MUCH FASTER TRANSACTION‍​

* PLANS TO BUY A COMPANY WHICH OFFERS COMPLEMENTARY IT SOLUTIONS AND DEVELOPED SALES NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)