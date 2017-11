Nov 3 (Reuters) - Acrisure Llc:

* Acrisure announces pricing of notes offering

* Acrisure says ‍pricing of previously announced offering of 7.00% senior notes due 2025 ​

* Says size of offering increased from $725 million to $925 million​

* Says ‍notes are expected to be issued at an issue price of 100% ​