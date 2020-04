April 8 (Reuters) - ACROMEC Ltd:

* GROUP’S OFFICES AND MOST WORK SITES FOR ONGOING PROJECTS WILL BE CLOSED FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* IN PROCESS OF FINALISING LIST OF CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE WORK SITES THAT MAY BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS DURING PERIOD

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP’S BUSINESS ACTIVITIES FOR FY ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: