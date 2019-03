March 19 (Reuters) - Acron GmbH:

* RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THE COURSE OF THE ORDINARY AND AUTHORIZED CAPITAL INCREASE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO SET THE DEFINITIVE NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT 181,038 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 5.60 EACH

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL TAKE PLACE BY ISSUING 181,038 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 5.60 EACH AND AN ISSUE PRICE OF CHF 5.60 EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)