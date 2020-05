May 5 (Reuters) - ACRON GMBH:

* FY OPERATING RESULT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION IN 2019 WAS AROUND CHF 390,000 LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY RENTAL INCOME OF CHF 1,763,633 IS SLIGHTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF CHF 1,956,235

* CLOSED THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 WITH A LOSS OF CHF 1,276,451 (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT OF AROUND CHF 403,517) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)