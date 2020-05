May 14 (Reuters) - ACS’S GARCIA ALTOZANO SAYS:

* COMPANY INTENDS TO PROTECT WORKING CAPITAL, BUT WE DON’T IF WE WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE BY END-YEAR

* COMPANY HAS ENOUGH LIQUIDITY TO CONSIDER GOOD M&A OPPORTUNITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Inti Landauro)