May 14 (Reuters) - ACS:

* COVID-19 HAS HAD MINIMUM IMPACT IN MOST OF THE GROUP´S ACTIVITIES

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS AFFECTED MAINLY ABERTIS AND CLECE

* SAYS AS RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED, EXPECTS A GRADUAL TRAFFIC RECOVERY

* SAYS TO PAY FLEXIBLE DIVIDEND OF 1.99 EUROS PER SHARE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS, WITH THE FIRST BEING IN JULY 2020 AND SECOND IN FEBRUARY 2021