BRIEF-Acsm Agam FY Net Profit Up At EUR 18.6 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Acsm Agam SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 415.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 284.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 18.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY, AT THE MOMENT IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO MAKE A REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF THE IMPACTS ON 2020

* TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO DISTRIBUTE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.08 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS, AS SOON AS CONDITIONS PERMIT, INTENDS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES IN THE SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM IN LINE WITH STRATEGIC PLAN 2020 - 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)