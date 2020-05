May 11 (Reuters) - Acsm Agam SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 126.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 141.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP EXPECTS A NOT PARTICULARLY SIGNIFICANT DROP IN 2020 RESULTS COMPARED TO 2019 AND FORECASTS Source text: 1info.it/PORTALE1INFO Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)