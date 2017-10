Sept 15 (Reuters) - Actcall Inc

* Says it plans to acquire a Saitama-based real estate property on Oct. 6, at an undisclosed price

* Says it plans to take out loans of 700 million yen in total on Oct. 6, to fund the acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bn7sUH; goo.gl/pw5VnA

