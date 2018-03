March 15 (Reuters) - Acteos Sa:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO TRIPLE REVENUE IN NEXT 4 YRS

* EXPECTS TO SEE OPERATING MARGIN ABOVE 10 PERCENT OF REVENUE WITHIN 4 YRS

