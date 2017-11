Nov 13 (Reuters) - ACTIA GROUP SA:

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF EUR 20 MILLION ‍​

* EUR 15 MILLION IN BONDS WITH MATURITY OF 7 YEARS AND EUR 5 MILLION WITH MATURITY OF 9 YEARS‍​

* ANNUAL INTEREST OF 3 PERCENT FOR 7 YEARS TRANCHE, 3.5 PERCENT FOR 9 YEARS TRANCHE

* ISSUE IS NOT LISTED AND IS NOT PART OF ADMISSION TO ANY EXCHANGE ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)