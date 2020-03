BRIEF-Actia Group FY Net Result Group Share Down At 8.6 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - ACTIA GROUP SA:

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 8.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 45.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN NET DEBT TO €193.9 MILLION AT THE END OF 2019, COMPARED WITH €168.6 MILLION AT THE END OF 2018

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO ESTIMATE THE IMPACT THAT THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN WILL HAVE ON THE SALES OF ACTIA GROUP’S CLIENTS IN 2020

* FINANCIAL DATA TO BE CLARIFIED DURING THE YEAR DEPENDING ON EVOLUTION OF THE PANDEMIC