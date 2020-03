BRIEF-Actia Group: Operations Are Discontinued In France Due To Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - ACTIA GROUP SA:

* COVID-19 MEASUREMENTS

* THE PRODUCTION OF ELECTRONIC CARDS HAS BEEN SUSPENDED AT FRENCH INDUSTRIAL SITE

* IN FRANCE, OPERATIONS ARE DISCONTINUED AS OF MARCH 18, 2020, FOR A RENEWABLE 15-DAY PERIOD

* ACTIA PLANS TO RESTART ACTIVITIES AS SOON AS CONDITIONS PERMIT AND WILL IMPLEMENT APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO RESPOND EFFECTIVELY TO RESUMPTION OF COMMERCIAL DEMAND

* THE GROUP’S OBJECTIVE IS TO ENSURE THE MAXIMUM CONTINUITY OF ITS ACTIVITIES, WHILE PRESERVING ITS TEAMS AND PREPARING FOR THE END OF THIS PERIOD

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INTENDS TO LIMIT ITS EXPENSES AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE DURING THIS PERIOD AND TO ACTIVATE THE BUSINESS SUPPORT LEVERS IMPLEMENTED BY THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT AND ABROAD Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)