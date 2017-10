Sept 20 (Reuters) - ACTIA GROUP SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍2.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 11.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017 CO PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE RECORD LEVEL OF ACTIVITY ACHIEVED, IN LINE WITH CURRENT CYCLES, AND TO RESTORE ITS PROFITABILITY IN H2

* TO PAY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)