BRIEF-Actia Group Q1 Revenue Down At 117.1 Million Euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Actia Group SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 117.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 134.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC WITH A DROP IN SALES OF AROUND 25% IN 2020

* AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY 2020, 60% OF THE GROUP’S WORKFORCE IN FRANCE IS OPERATIONAL (30% ON SITE AND 30% TELEWORKING)

* INTERNATIONALLY, THE SITES ARE GRADUALLY BEING RESTARTED

* ON COVID: GOVERNMENT AID HAS BEEN ACTIVATED BUT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPENSATE FOR THE DROP IN ACTIVITY WHICH WILL GENERATE LOSSES OVER THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THEREFORE BREACHES OF COVENANTS

* HEALTH CRISIS WILL GENERATE ADDITIONAL DEBT OVER THE YEAR

* FOLLOWING MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETINGS, SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.15 EURO PER SHARE FOR 2019