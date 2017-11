Nov 15 (Reuters) - ACTIA GROUP SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍99.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 94.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORESEES RESTORATION OF PROFITABILITY IN H2 ‍​

* RAPID RISE OF EURO VERSUS DOLLAR COULD IMPACT MARK-TO-MARKET VALUATION OF HEDGING INSTRUMENTS THAT SECURE THE 2018 PURCHASES AT THE CURRENT LEVEL‍​

* COMMERCIAL TREND IS IN LINE WITH ANNUAL GOALS OF THE GROUP