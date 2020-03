BRIEF-Actic Group Decides To Temporarily Close Down All Sites In Norway

March 12 (Reuters) - Actic Group AB:

* ACTIC GROUP HAS DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE DOWN ALL SITES I NORWAY

* SHUTS DOWN ALL SITES IN NORWAY DUE TO SPREAD OF COVID-19

* TEMPORARY CLOSING OF SITES STARTS FROM 18:00 12TH MARCH 2020 AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HAS NO PROGNOSIS FOR FINANCIAL EFFECT OF CURRENT EVENTS AND WILL SHARE INFORMATION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* ACTIC FOLLOWS AUTHORITY GUIDELINES AND SITES IN SWEDEN, GERMANY AND AUSTRIA ARE THEREFORE NOT CONCERNED BY THIS DECISION