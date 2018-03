March 13 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ACTIMAB-A IN COMBINATION WITH CLAG-M FOR PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY AML

* ACTINIUM PHARMA- ‍COMBINATION TRIAL EXPANDS ADDRESSABLE PATIENT POPULATION FOR ACTINIUM'S CD33 PROGRAM INTO RELAPSED/REFRACTORY PATIENTS FIT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY​