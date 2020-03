March 5 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN THIRD AND FINAL DOSE COHORT OF ACTIMAB-A CLAG-M COMBINATION PHASE 1 TRIAL IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACTINIUM EXPECTS THIRD COHORT TO BE COMPLETED MID-2020.