June 17 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $25.0 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* PUBLIC OFFERING OF 76,923,077 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $0.325 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

* AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $25.0 MILLION