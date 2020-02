Feb 26 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM ANNOUNCES ACTIMAB-A PLUS 7+3 COMBINATION TRIAL FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA PATIENTS

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS - ACTIMAB-A BEING STUDIED IN A PHASE 1 COMBINATION WITH BCL-2 INHIBITOR IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY AML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: