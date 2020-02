BRIEF-Actinium Presents Positive Findings From Mid-Point Analysis Of Pivotal Sierra Trial Of Iomab-B At 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings Of ASTCT And CIBMTR

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PRESENTS POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM MID-POINT ANALYSIS OF PIVOTAL SIERRA TRIAL OF IOMAB-B AT 2020 TRANSPLANTATION & CELLULAR THERAPY MEETINGS OF ASTCT AND CIBMTR (TCT)

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS - 78% OF PATIENTS IN IOMAB-B ARM ARE POTENTIALLY EVALUABLE FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT COMPARED TO 13 PERCENT IN CONTROL ARM

* ACTINIUM- SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER RATES OF FEBRILE NEUTROPENIA, SEPSIS IN PATIENTS RECEIVING IOMAB-B VERSUS THOSE GETTING SALVAGE CHEMOTHERAPY IN CONTROL ARM

* ACTINIUM - PROTOCOL AMENDMENT ALLOWING PATIENTS FAILING VENETOCLAX INDUCTION THERAPY TO ENROLL IN SIERRA TRIAL EXPECTED TO RAISE ELIGIBLE PATIENT POOL