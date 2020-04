BRIEF-Actinium Provides Update On Iomab-B Sierra Trial And Expected Topline Results From Ad HOC Analysis In 2020

April 16 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON IOMAB-B SIERRA TRIAL AND EXPECTED TOPLINE RESULTS FROM AD HOC ANALYSIS IN 2020

* ACTINIUM -SINGLE AD HOC INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR SIERRA TRIAL TO BE EXERCISED AT CO’S DISCRETION IN Q2,MAKING TOPLINE DATA RESULTS AVAILABLE IN Q4

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS - SIERRA TRIAL IS APPROACHING UPPER BOUND OF RANGE WITHIN WHICH COMPANY MAY EXERCISE AN AD HOC ANALYSIS OF TOPLINE RESULTS