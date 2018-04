April 5 (Reuters) - Action Hotels PLC:

* ‍CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ALAIN DEBARE, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM COMPANY​

* ‍ALAIN HAS AGREED TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR UP TO SIX MONTHS​