Jan 18 (Reuters) - Action SA:

* GETS TAX AUTHORITIES DECISION FROM JAN 4 IN WHICH THEY QUESTION AMOUNT OF VAT FOR AUG-DEC 2010 PERIOD IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO DOES NOT AGREE WITH DECISION AND PLANS TO APPEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)