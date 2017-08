July 6 (Reuters) - ACTIPLAY SA:

* DEMANDS AND RECEIVES OPENING OF SAFEGUARD PROCEDURE OF PARENT COMPANY FROM TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE BORDEAUX FOLLOWING BAD H1 2017 PERFORMANCE

* H1 REVENUE ESTIMATED DOWN MORE THAN 35% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* OBSERVATION PERIOD OPENED FOR H2 2017

* CO DEMANDED RESTORATION OF TRADING OF ITS SHARES FROM EURONEXT AS OF JULY 10