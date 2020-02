BRIEF-Active Energy Group Announces Update On Permit For The Lumberton Site

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Active Energy Group PLC:

* ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP - UPDATE ON PERMIT FOR THE LUMBERTON SITE

* ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC - UPDATES REGARDING CURRENT ACTIVITIES AT COMPANY’S LUMBERTON SITE IN NORTH CAROLINA

* ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC - COMPLETION OF INTERNAL REVIEW BY NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES, DEPARTMENT OF AIR QUALITY

* ACTIVE ENERGY - NCDAQ REQUESTED PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO ISSUE OF CONSTRUCTION AND AIR PERMIT FOR 5 TONNE/HOUR PLANT