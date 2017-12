Dec 29 (Reuters) - Activia Properties Inc

* Says it plans to take out loan of 1.6 billion yen on Jan. 5, 2018, with interest rate of 0.41931 percent and maturity date on Dec. 28, 2021

* Says it plans to take out loan of 1.6 billion yen on Jan. 5, 2018, with interest rate of 0.74869 percent and maturity date on July 5, 2027

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NUUK4q

