Feb 6(Reuters) - Activia Properties Inc

* Says it will issue the 8th series and the 9th series unsecured investment corporation bonds, worth 1 billion yen respectively, with interest rate of 0.160 percent and 1.050 percent per annum respectively

* Subscription date on Feb. 6 and payment date on Feb. 13

* Repayment date on Aug. 12, 2022 and Feb. 12, 2038 respectively

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nDruyq

