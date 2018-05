BRIEF-Activision Blizzard Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.65

May 3 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc:

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES CY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.79

* FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

* SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.46

* SEES Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $1,555 MILLION

* NET BOOKINGS EXPECTED TO BE $7.48 BILLION FOR 2018 AND $1.35 BILLION FOR Q2 OF 2018

* FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, NET BOOKINGS WERE $1.38 BILLION, AS COMPARED WITH $1.20 BILLION FOR Q1 2017

* BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BILLION DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: