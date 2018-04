April 11 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV:

* HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS AHOLD PROMISED A DISCUSSION ON GOOD CORPORATE GOVERNANCE YET THERE WAS NO DIRECT AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AT AGM

* HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS DISAPPOINTED AT AHOLD BOARD’S ATTITUDE AND WILL NOW CONSIDER OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)