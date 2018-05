BRIEF-Activist Investor Carl Icahn Says Energen Is Very Undervalued - CNBC

May 21 (Reuters) -

* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN IS VERY UNDERVALUED - CNBC

* CARL ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN IS WORTH OVER $100 PER SHARE - CNBC

* ICAHN SAYS IN RESPONSE TO WHETHER XEROX SHOULD BE SOLD THAT THE COMPANY COULD DEFINITELY BE SOLD, IT HAS MANY GOOD ASSETS - CNBC

* ICAHN SAYS AMTRUST IS VERY UNDERVALUED - CNBC

* ICAHN SAYS HAS NOT SPOKEN TO ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT’S PAUL SINGER ABOUT ENERGEN - CNBC

* ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS 'I WISH I HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY' - CNBC