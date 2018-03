BRIEF-Activist Investor Carl Icahn Says Have Not Sold One Single Share Of Herbalife - CNBC

March 1 (Reuters) -

* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS NOT THAT CONCERNED ABOUT A TRADE WAR, YOU HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT CREEPING INFLATION - CNBC

* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS THOUGHT ACKMAN WOULD EXIT HERBALIFE SOONER - CNBC

* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS HAVE NOT SOLD ONE SINGLE SHARE OF HERBALIFE, I HAVE BEEN BUYING IT - CNBC

* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS HE MADE $1 BILLION ON WINNING HERBALIFE TRADE AGAINST ACKMAN - CNBC

* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN CONFIRMS HE HAS A LARGE POSITION IN NEWELL - CNBC

* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN SAYS NEWELL BRANDS IS UNDERVALUED - CNBC