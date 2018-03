March 29 (Reuters) - Intrexon Corp:

* ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS GREENLIGHTED BY FDA TO COMMENCE A PHASE IB/IIA TRIAL WITH AG019 FOR THE TREATMENT OF EARLY ONSET TYPE 1 DIABETES

* ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: