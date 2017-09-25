FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Actua Corp to sell three businesses for about $549 mln cash
September 25, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Actua Corp to sell three businesses for about $549 mln cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Actua Corp

* Actua announces definitive agreements to sell three majority-owned businesses for an aggregate of $549 million in cash

* Expects to realize aggregate cash proceeds in range of between approximately $472 million and approximately $502 million

* Company intends to distribute substantially all net proceeds to Actua stockholders​

* Co does not currently expect to pay material federal taxes in connection with transactions

* Announcement is result of board’s comprehensive review of a range of strategic options to maximize stockholder value

* Sale of Foliodynamix expected to close in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

