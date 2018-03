BRIEF-Actuant Q2 Shr Loss $0.30

March 21 (Reuters) - Actuant Corp:

* ACTUANT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; ADJUSTS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q2 SALES $275 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $267.5 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY SALES $1.14 BILLION TO $1.16 BILLION

* FREE CASH FLOW IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN $70-$75 MILLION RANGE FOR FY

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $301.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05, REVENUE VIEW $1.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14PER SHARE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QUARTER